Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 332354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.31.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

