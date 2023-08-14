Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $35.31

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.31, but opened at $33.66. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 789,275 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

