Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Up 1%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.39. Approximately 1,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Work From Home ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

