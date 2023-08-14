Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at $796,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281,570 shares of company stock valued at $59,179,692. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth approximately $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth approximately $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,041.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

