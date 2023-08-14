Divi (DIVI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $224,691.56

Divi (DIVI) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Divi has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $224,691.56 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,514,897 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,524,789,757.3591437 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00210481 USD and is down -18.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $221,310.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.