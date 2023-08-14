Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Up 3.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 80,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 594,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 182.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 637,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 412,070 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Domo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

