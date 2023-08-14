Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,177,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 1,894,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.5 days.

DREUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

