Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,501 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $93,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 968,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,464. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

