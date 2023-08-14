E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,622.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $12.13 during midday trading on Monday. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

