Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 16,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,132. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,313.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,499,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 66,973 shares of company stock valued at $638,121 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.