Edward L. Kuntz Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.08. 70,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,895 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.