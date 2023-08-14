El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 836.0 days.
Shares of ELPQF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.
