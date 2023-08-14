Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $541.81

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $541.81 and last traded at $539.55, with a volume of 1133834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $510.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 563,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 784.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

