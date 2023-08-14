Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,693,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.1 days.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

EMRAF stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

