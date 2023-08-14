Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 497 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.98. 564,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,789. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

