Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 56,839 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 290,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,185. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

