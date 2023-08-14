Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.68% of Karat Packaging worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 651.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRT stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 121,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,854. The company has a market capitalization of $499.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

