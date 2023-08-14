Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.82% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUMV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 15,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $339.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

