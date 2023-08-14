Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.94. 1,881,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.