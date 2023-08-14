Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.43.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.70. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$790.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.9518182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

