Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,281.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $14.32 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Energean has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Energean from GBX 1,530 ($19.41) to GBX 1,570 ($19.92) in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Stories

