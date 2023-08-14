Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $14,985.00 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $14,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $19,277.44.
- On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.
Enfusion Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 492,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,355. The firm has a market cap of $910.55 million, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.45.
Institutional Trading of Enfusion
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
