Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $14,985.00 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $14,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $19,277.44.

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 492,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,355. The firm has a market cap of $910.55 million, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

