Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $131.67

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.67 and last traded at $136.37, with a volume of 740862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

