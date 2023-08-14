Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSCP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.