Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

