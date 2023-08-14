Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 18438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

