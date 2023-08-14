Equillium’s (EQ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.80 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 245.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,524. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

