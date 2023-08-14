Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Equinix were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $774.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $780.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

