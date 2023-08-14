Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

