Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $6.69 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

About Eutelsat Communications

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eutelsat Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.