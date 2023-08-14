Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.3 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $6.69 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.81.
About Eutelsat Communications
