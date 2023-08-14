Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $67.95 million and $3.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,394,993,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.