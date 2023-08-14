Exxon Mobil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

