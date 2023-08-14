Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 355,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FATH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
