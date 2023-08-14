Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.16

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.16 and last traded at $179.37, with a volume of 55439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,869 shares of company stock valued at $768,802 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.