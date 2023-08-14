Fei USD Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $68,274.98 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003264 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.34 or 1.00016667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95751292 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $64,393.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

