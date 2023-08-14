Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.43 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

