Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

