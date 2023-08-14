First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.8 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCXXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

