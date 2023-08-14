First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $58.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.
FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FR stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88.
First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.
Read More
