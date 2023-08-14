First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $58.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 167.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,899,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

