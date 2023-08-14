First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the mining company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at C$8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.82. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.04.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

