First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,090 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,377. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $204.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.45. First Solar has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

