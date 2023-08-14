Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of FIVN opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

