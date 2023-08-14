Floki Inu (FLOKI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.07 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $221.07 million and $22.94 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,298,703,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

