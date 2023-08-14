Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 2.8% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

