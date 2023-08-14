Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Chubb comprises approximately 1.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

