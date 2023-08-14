Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,448 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Spok worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spok by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

Spok stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

