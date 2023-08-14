Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 6,149 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

