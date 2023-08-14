Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $58.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

