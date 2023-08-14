Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,823,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.