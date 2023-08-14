Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

